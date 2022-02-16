Severe weather awareness – tornado safety

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Severe weather awareness week continues, and Wednesday’s focus is tornado safety.

Tornado safety fell on the perfect day of severe weather week with a threat of possible tornadoes ahead of us tomorrow. Tornadoes are most commonly seen during spring months, and according to the National Weather Service, there were a total of 50 tornadoes between the months of March, April, and May. These storms can spend a short amount of time on the ground or hours and cause extreme damage to anything in their path. Be sure to stay weather aware and follow the necessary tips when tornado watches and warning are issued.

Watch Versus Warning

A tornado watch is when the conditions are favorable for tornadic development. Keep a close eye on alerts to track possible development.

A tornado warning signifies that a tornado has been spotted on the ground or seen on the radar; this is when immediate action needs to be taken.

Safety Tips

Stay away from windows

In homes move to basement, closet, bathroom, or interior hall on the lowest level of the house.

In apartments move to the lowest level or crouch under an indoor stairwell.

In mobile homes or vehicle leave and find the nearest storm shelter, if one is not nearby find a ditch and lay flat on your stomach use your hands to protect your head.

Protect your head with a helmet, mattress, couch cushion, blanket, or anything that will soften the blow from debris.

Charge all devices when the threat of severe weather is possible.

-Avaionia Smith

WCBI Weather Intern