Severe Weather Awareness Week: Day 1

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – October 18th marks the beginning of severe weather awareness for the fall and winter seasons.

Mississippi sees a second peak in severe weather and tornado activity in the late fall and winter months, and this week in October serves as preparedness and a reminder of the active weather to come. In fact, Mississippi and the Twin State region is one of the few places in the United States to see a distinct increase in tornado potential two separate times throughout the year.

Today’s focus is having multiple ways to receive watch or warning information – having redundancy is key in severe weather. These multiple ways could involve traditional television or commercial radio to NOAA weather radios to smartphones. Also remember, WCBI-TV live streams all severe weather coverage.

Tuesday’s focus will shift to severe thunderstorm safety information.