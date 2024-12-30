Severe weather in the area leaves behind storm damage

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Lamar County was hit with storm damage from what was most likely a tornado.

On County Road 34 in Vernon, homes and carports were damaged, debris filled the road, trees were uprooted, power lines were in town, and roofs were taken off of some homes.

Trees were filled with Debris.

Meteorologist Darone Jones with the National Weather Service said the preliminary rating is a low-end EF2 but there is more surveying to go.

Those living on the road and family members who were there helping said they had been there all day trying to clean the area.

Jayda Jackson is a family member of some victims, and she said when she got the call, she was very worried, but she was glad to know that everyone was okay.

“We’re just really grateful that everyone is okay. The house is destroyed, but we would much rather everybody be okay than them not be okay.”

The family said they are thankful for everyone who has come out to help them.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County was impacted by storm damage.

The power was out for many homes for hours.

Trees fell throughout the area, and roads were filled with mud, making it much more difficult to drive because of the large amounts of rain.

Residents of Clay County said they were glad there wasn’t much house damage.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Out in Calhoun County, a tree was blocking the road on County Road 361.

This is around the Highway 8 and 9 intersection area just south of Calhoun City.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In the city of Columbus, trees and limbs were down on 5th street going into Downtown Columbus.

Crews were out working around 11 p.m. last night working to get the road clear.

In Lowndes County, Lawrence Bridge just before Martin Road near Caledonia has limbs down from wind damage.

Several pine trees were down as well.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County saw some effects of the storm.

In Hamilton, a car-port was flipped over in a driveway on Hamilton Road due to strong winds.

This was right across the street from Assembly Church UPC.

We will bring you more updates as they become available.

