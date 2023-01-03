Severe Weather Potential

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms arrive today
Brylee Brown,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A low-pressure system will usher a frontal boundary through our area later today bringing multiple rounds of strong to severe storms

TODAY: With strong southerly flow, temperatures will peak in the mid 70s again today. We’re looking at two rounds of strong storms: one this morning through lunchtime and the second after sunset lasting through midnight on Wednesday. Tune into WCBI News as the WCBI Weather team continues to monitor these events.

Severe Risk

Stay Informed

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns, temperatures land in the upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We’ll see clearing through the work week then rain chances return Saturday. Temperatures cool to the upper 50s with overnight lows dipping down to the upper 30s.

Categories: Featured, Featured Weather, Local News, Weather

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts