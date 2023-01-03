Severe Weather Potential

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A low-pressure system will usher a frontal boundary through our area later today bringing multiple rounds of strong to severe storms

TODAY: With strong southerly flow, temperatures will peak in the mid 70s again today. We’re looking at two rounds of strong storms: one this morning through lunchtime and the second after sunset lasting through midnight on Wednesday. Tune into WCBI News as the WCBI Weather team continues to monitor these events.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns, temperatures land in the upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We’ll see clearing through the work week then rain chances return Saturday. Temperatures cool to the upper 50s with overnight lows dipping down to the upper 30s.