Severe weather threat over, cooler air arriving

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With a cold front pushing east, cooler & drier air takes over for mid-week. Another rain chances arrives for the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and colder with lows dropping into the 40s. Winds should gradually relax as well.

MID-WEEK: Lots of sunshine is in store with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and mid 70s Thursday.

FRIDAY: Most of the day should be sunny and warmer with highs nearing the upper 70s. Clouds will begin to increase late in the day, but rain should hold off.

WEEKEND: A slow-moving, cutoff area of low pressure will help to increase moisture yet again for Saturday & Sunday. At this point, no thunderstorms are expected; however, several periods of rain are likely both days. Highs will likely hold in the upper 60s thanks to persistent cloud cover and rain chances.