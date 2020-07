OXFORD (WCBI) – Oxford Police hope this sketch will help solve a weekend sexual assault.



This is a sketch based on the description provided by the victim. The man is suspected of climbing through the window of an Old Taylor Road residence and attacking the person inside

if you recognize this person call Cpl. Mark Hodges or Sgt. Shane Fortner at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.