Police recover stolen phone, leads to sexual enticement/robbery arrest

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police track down a stolen phone, now a suspect is behind bars for robbery and enticing a child.

Justin Hall, 18, is believed to have assaulted and robbed someone on the Square last Sunday.

Days later he was arrested with the phone, that reportedly had messages sent by Hall to a minor.

Police have charged him with Strong Armed Robbery and Enticement of a Child for Sexual Purposes.

Bond is set at $100,000.

Reports indicate that a second robbery suspect is still loose. If you have any information, please call Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.