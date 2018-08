LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies say a Hamilton man has clicked his way into jail, again.

Hunter Dahlem, 27, is charged with at least 4 counts of Cyberstalking.

Investigators say he sent sexually explicit pictures and messages to a woman on Facebook Messenger.

She reportedly asked him to stop but he did not.

Deputies say he was on parole for the same charge.

Dahlem remains in jail on a hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.