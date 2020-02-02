Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Music superstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shared the Super Bowl halftime stage Sunday — delivering an electrifying performance of their greatest hits. The icons even brought a couple surprise famous friends onstage to take part in the show, including Lopez’s daughter.

The high-energy show kicked off with Shakira in a red dress flanked with dancers, belting her 2009 hit “She Wolf.” She continued the show with a medley of her greatest tunes, including “Whenever, Wherever” and “Empire,” dancing all the while.

Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium. Getty

Shakira brought special guest, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny to the stage for a rendition of “I Like it,” before transitioning into one of her biggest hits “Hips Don’t Lie,” during which she dove into the crowd.

Colombian singer Shakira and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Getty

Jennifer Lopez then began her set clinging onto a miniature building donned in a black leather leotard. The superstar started off her portion of the show with 2002 hit “Jenny from the Block,” before yelling, “We from the Bronx, New York” to the audience.

The performer showed off her pole dancing moves and then welcomed Colombian singer J Balvin to the stage during a rendition of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

Her performance of “Let’s Get Loud” featured a chorus of young girls dressed in white surrounding the star, as a large female symbol appeared in lights. Her daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, also made a surprise appearance during the set — right alongside her mother.

Singer Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz perform on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Getty

The show was full of nods to the performers’ Latin roots. Lopez showed of a dual-sided flag — with one side representing Puerto Rico and the other representing the U.S.

Notably, both artists sang in Spanish during multiple songs in their performance. Lopez’s parents are both from Puerto Rico and Shakira is from Colombia.

The duo concluded their halftime show standing together on a podium as the audience went wild.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Reuters

According to an NFL press release, the show is the first time the iconic stars shared a stage. The game took place on Shakira’s 43rd birthday — making the performance even more special.

Before the halftime show, Jennifer Lopez offered words of encouragement to Shakira on Instagram. “So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!” she wrote. “Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do.”

NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced the performance in September, with the two posting matching Instagram photos to share the big news after months of speculation.

Last year, Maroon 5, Big Boy and Travis Scott headlined the show. Other recent superstar performers include Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Madonna and Katy Perry — among many others.

The NFL season concluded Sunday with the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which is the regular season home of the Miami Dolphins.

