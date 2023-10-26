Shannon football looks to finish regular season strong in GOTW

Our EndZone Game of the Week is Amory at Shannon. The winner of this matchup will secure home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

Shannon head coach Ken Topps has put together an impressive season in his first year at his former high school. The Red Raiders are 5-4 but head into Friday’s game on a three-game win streak.

Topps brought on former Red Raiders who played at Shannon during their most successful years to make up his staff. They’ve helped instill that winning mentality.

“It’s been a real blessing,” Topps said. “Having the staff and the players truly understand what we want to do here.”