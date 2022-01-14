Shannon school resource officer struck by car while directing traffic

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – A school resource officer was struck by a car while directing traffic at Shannon Primary School.

It happened shortly before three this afternoon on Highway 45 in front of the school. We are told the officer was struck by a car as he was directing traffic as students were being dismissed for the day.

Officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Police Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were on the scene.

An accident reconstruction team from MHP is investigating and MHP will be the lead agency in the case.

The officer was taken to the hospital but we do not know the extent of his injuries at this time.

We will have more information on this story as it develops.