Shelter open for the community against cold weather in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After a taste of false Spring, Winter is making a comeback this week.

Sub-freezing temperatures expected for the coming days will make conditions dangerous for the homeless and those with inadequate heating.

In Columbus, the Emergency Hope Crisis Response Network, a partnership of the city, the Homeless Coalition, the United Way, and Genesis Church is stepping in to help out.

The network’s warming shelter at Genesis Church has re-opened.

The shelter opens at 5 p.m.

Genesis Church is located on 23rd Street North in Columbus.

This afternoon, Pastor Darren Leach posted on social media that they are in need of volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer, call the number on your screen.

