Sheriff’s Department recovers another stolen vehicle in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department has recovered another stolen vehicle.

Investigator Tina Williams told WCBI that the department found one last night.

This is one of several reported stolen vehicles from parts of the Golden Triangle that have been found in Noxubee County in the last week.

Most that have been recovered are damaged before they are dumped.

There is no suspect at this time.

Investigator Virginia Rich told WCBI that these are crimes of opportunity.

Rich wants to remind the community to lock your car doors and, if you see something suspicious, to say something.

If you have any information, please contact the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department or leave an anonymous tip on Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.