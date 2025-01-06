Sheriff’s deputy injured after a pursuit in Panola Co.

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi sheriff’s deputy is seriously injured after a pursuit ends in a crash.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department said Lieutenant Clyde Gill was flown from the scene to be treated for his injuries.

This incident started when another deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for allegedly operating in an unsafe manner.

Gill pulled into the driveway of a home and the suspect’s vehicle lost control, hitting the patrol vehicle at a high speed.

One adult and two juveniles were in the car that lost control.

The sheriff’s department said one of those children was also flown out of the area for treatment.

Charges are pending in the investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.