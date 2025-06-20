Sheriff’s Office assist with D.A.R.E. camp program in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been a busy June for school resource officers in Lee County, as they have been helping with the D.A.R.E. Camps.

The camps are part of the DARE program at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. D.A.R.E., which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is taught to all fifth graders and provides information and keys to make healthy decisions.

DARE Camps are held in Shannon, Saltillo, and Mooreville and include field trips, lessons on the dangers of drugs, alcohol, social media, and other issues facing pre-teens.

It is also an opportunity for the school resource officers to bond with the children.

“They get to play with us, we run around with them, play dodgeball with them, we do not have all our gear on, so it makes a big difference to see that we can play around and be fun and be just like them,” said Lee County School Resource Officer Sgt. Glen Barnette.

The Mooreville DARE Camp wraps up on Friday, June 20. You can see interviews with the D.A.R.E. Camp kids next Thursday, June 26, on Around the Area With Allie, which is at 9 pm on Fox Four News.

