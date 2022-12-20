Sheriff’s Office collects, delivers toys to kids all over Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In Oktibbeha County, Sheriff’s cruisers are helping carry the load for Santa’s Sleigh.

For several years now, Sheriff Steve Gladney and his deputies and staff have been collecting and delivering toys for children throughout the county.

They have teachers, school counselors, and other members of the community help them make a list and check it twice for the annual Toy Drive.

Sheriff Gladney said on Monday that they took care of about 50 children, and he has at least that many names on his desk to get to today.

He said the need is great, but so is the participation from businesses and individuals in the community.

“Just generous people, you know, that want to do stuff, and, you know, I call them ‘Secret Santas’. You know, they don’t want any recognition for doing what they do. They’re just doing it out of the kindness of their hearts, and you know, that’s the only way we can make it work,” said Gladney.

Last year, the Sheriff’s Office made Christmas merrier for over 120 children. He expects to reach that many or more this year.

