Sheriff’s office hosting community meeting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s office hopes community members will speak up about illegal activity in their neighborhoods.

The department is hosting a community meeting in response to the recent increase in gun violence and drug activity in the county. The meeting will be held Thursday at 6:00 pm at the life center at Charity Full Gospel Church in Crawford.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins and representatives from Homeland Security will lead the discussion.

They are asking citizens of Crawford and Artesia to attend.