Sheriff’s Office hosts toy drive for kids in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Santa Claus is getting some help in Oktibbeha County.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, with a lot of help from county residents and businesses is working to make Christmas merrier for some children in the county.

The Sheriff’s Office is collecting toys and gifts for kids who may not otherwise get any Christmas presents.

Sheriff Shank Phelps said the department has been doing this for about the past 9 years, and thanks to continued support from businesses and the community, it gets bigger every year.

Phelps said many people may not see those in need around them, but his deputies see them almost every day.

“Cause, it’s a lot of kids in this county that’s not fortunate enough have Christmas, and it just hurts me to think that kids on Christmas Day don’t have any gifts. I reached out to several of the businesses in Starkville, and they are more than willing to help. And, it’s just been an awesome experience for us here at the Sheriff’s Department to provide gifts for the kids,” said Phelps.

There is still time to give. The Sheriff’s Office will be taking donations of money and gifts until Wednesday, December 18.

They will begin delivering them between December 20 and December 23.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X