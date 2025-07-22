Sheriff’s Office in search of a missing woman in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a missing woman.

Detective Tanner Pritchard told WCBI that 47-year-old Mitanette Cooper was last seen on June 11.

Cooper is originally from Chicago, Illinois, but made her way to Oktibbeha County, possibly with a local individual.

The woman also has ties in New Orleans, Louisiana, and it is believed she may have traveled between these areas before her disappearance.

Cooper was last seen wearing braids with maroon in them.

If you have any information on Cooper’s whereabouts, contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s office, or you can leave an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.