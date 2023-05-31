Sherman gets Splash Pad just in time for Summer fun

Town's growth, along with a grant help make Splash Pad project a reality

SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A new attraction is making a big splash in one northeast Mississippi town, just in time for summer.

The official opening day for Sherman’s splash pad is June 1, but Mayor Mike Swords said the attraction has been open for a few days, as a sort of test run.

Plans for the splash pad began in 2016 and recent steady growth, along with a $75,000 grant from the National Park Service, made this day possible.

“We’ve got a lot of young families coming into town, a few new housing developments going, about forty houses, so we really felt it was a good time to move on this, we want to see young families move into town, give them a place to come, a place to play, get out and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine,” said Swords.

The splash pad is located in the park, right behind Town Hall. “Experts” gave the attraction rave reviews.

ALLIE MARTIN: What do you think about the splash pad?

“I like it,” said Isla Horne.

AM: What’s your favorite part?

“The thing where you go through,” Horne said.

AM: The part where you run through the water?

“Yes,” she said.

“It’s super fun,” said Max Stanton.

AM: What is your favorite part?

“I think the water guns,” Stanton said.

AM: So after our interview, we’re going to have a water gun fight.

“Yes,” Stanton said.

AM: Who is going to win?

“I’m going to beat you,” Stanton predicted.

Now, admittedly the splash pad may be made for kids, but the mayor said adults can use it, sometimes. It will be a great way to cool off during those hot summer days.

The splash pad is open right in time for Sherman’s Independence Day celebrations. That all takes place at the park on July 1.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter