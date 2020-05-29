SHIP Program grants funds to rural hospitals

Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona is already developing ways to improve patient care through the SHIP Program. Administration says the grant money will help fund equipment for Covid-19 patients.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health through the CARES Act helped hospitals through the “Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program”, also known as the SHIP Program.

This grant helped enhance health care for hospitals that have 49 beds or less in its facilities.

Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona already developed ways to improve patient care through the SHIP Program. The administration said the grant money would help fund equipment for COVID-19 patients.

“We have just never had the funds flowing to be able to purchase things to improve patient care,” said administrator Cori Bailey.

She said the SHIP money would allow the hospital to make needed changes in a shorter time-frame.

“In the past, we have always administered our outpatients as well as our inpatients through one channel. So with COVID, we would like to separate that process for any patients that might be presented with COVID symptoms, or an X-Ray, COVID testing. We would like to separate from those who are not sick,” said Bailey.

Bailey says up to 10% of the grant money would cover those costs. Other funds would go towards testing equipment.

“We have purchased more supplies in response to COVID. Part of our process is to test for the flu and strep first. If both of those tests come back negative then we usually test for COVID if they’re showing true symptoms,” said Bailey.

The board also decided to purchase a new ventilator.

“We can purchase supplies needed for respiratory and cough etiquette. Including hand sanitizer and PPE, that’s supplies for hospital personnel. Purchasing and installing temporary barriers and reconfigure alterations, that’s where our renovation activity is coming in,” said Bailey.

Bailey was grateful patients could get quality treatment closer to home.

“With grants such as the SHIP grant and CARES ACT we are able to enhance patient care here in our area,” said Bailey.

Hospitals who were awarded the grant only have 18 months to spend those funds.