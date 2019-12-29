Shooting at church in Texas leaves at least two dead

At least two people are dead in a shooting Sunday at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, officials said. One person died at the scene and another died en route to the hospital, MedStar told CBS News.

A third person is in critical condition.

- Advertisement -

Mike Drivdahl of the White Settlement Fire Department said in a press conference after the shooting that they believed one of the three people transported to hospital is the shooter, but the shooter’s current condition is unknown.

Trending News

A witness told CBS Dallas / Fort Worth the gunman shot someone with a shotgun during communion and that he was then taken down by another church member.

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” Isabel Arreola said.

The church, West Freeway Church of Christ, is located in White Settlement, in suburban Tarrant County.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.