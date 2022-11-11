Shooting at Yo Bar leaves one victim in critical condition, injures two others

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate an early morning shooting where it is believed more than 60 shots were fired and three people were injured.

The shootout happened outside of Yo Bar on Bluecutt Road at about 12:40 a.m.

Officers arrived at a chaotic scene where there had been an argument before the gunfire started.

64 shell casings were found in the parking lot.

One of the people injured was flown to a Jackson hospital in critical condition. The condition of the others is unknown.

No arrest has been made.

