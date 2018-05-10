Shooting at busy Columbus intersection sparks investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police release information Thursday about a shooting this past Sunday, as the search continues for the gunman.

The incident occurred near the busy intersection of 18th Avenue and 7th Street North.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the shooter fired four shots into the car the victim was driving.

The shooting apparently stems from an argument that started at a different location.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect know each other and this is a not a random shooting.

Police did recover more than one shell casing.

No one was injured.

This is the second shooting CPD has reported that occurred this past weekend.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.