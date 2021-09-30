Shooting in Columbus sends child to hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting on Columbus’ Northside sends a child to the hospital.

Columbus Police and Emergency crews were called to a reported shooting on 18th Street, near Sim Scott Park around 7-30 Wednesday Night.

When they got to the scene, they were told the victim, a child, had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. And that someone in a white vehicle had driven through shooting.

At least one parked vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

The investigation is still in the early stages. Police are trying to get a description of the suspected shooter and find out who the intended victim was.

They are on the lookout for a white vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151