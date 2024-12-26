Shooting in Lee County sends one man to the hospital
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is in the hospital and another is in the Lee County Jail after a shooting on December 23.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on County Road 1159 in Plantersville around 9:30 p.m.
When they got there, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
He was taken to NMMC in Tupelo.
A suspect, Ronnie Shackleford, was identified, and held for questioning.
He was later charged with Aggravated Assault.
Shackleford’s bond was set at $75,000.