Shooting in Louisville leaves one man dead, another in custody

Investigators believe a dispute between two young men lead to death in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators believe a dispute between two young men lead to death in Louisville.

The shooting happened less than five blocks from the police department. Fortunately, officers were able to catch the alleged shooter in minutes.

“It seems like we take two steps forward and three steps back but we’re going to keep pushing keep trying, keep praying, and try to work this thing out,” said Holdiness.

The chief said his officers got a call for a possible shooting on south Jones Avenue in Louisville. It was just after two Wednesday afternoon.

“As soon as the call came out, our officers, which were only, were less than a quarter mile from the police department, our officers immediately came over here and officers found the victim located back here in just a few minutes. And they had observed that he had received a gunshot wound,” said Holdiness.

The victim, 23-year-old Tyrekese Smith, was taken to the hospital; he was pronounced dead minutes after arriving.

Investigators said the shooting happened at a home in the and it’s not the first encounter between the victim and the suspect.

The alleged shooter 20-year-old Nekendrick Nicholson was arrested a short time after the call.

“We had information that he had gone the other direction, and he was located less than 10 minutes after the initial call at the intersection of John C. Stennis and south Columbus Avenue over there,” said Holdiness.

Nicholson was already on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and has numerous previous felony charges pending. Chief Holdiness and community members said it’s disheartening to see young people involved in these crimes.

Annie Thomas a local pastor whose church is two houses down from where the shooting happened, said she plans to do her part to try and keep the community safe.

“They don’t have to knock on anybody’s door, just start walking down the neighborhood. If you see somebody if you can talk to them, start talking to them. You know, pray with them, you don’t have to bring them to the church,” said Thomas.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, call the Louisville police department.

