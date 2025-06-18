Shooting in Louisville leaves one person dead and several injured

LOUISVILLE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and some people were injured in a Louisville drive-by shooting.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said the gunfire happened in the 200 block of West College Street about 10 PM Tuesday.

All of the injured were taken to Winston Medical Center for treatment.

One victim was flown to Jackson and later died.

Police have made three arrests in connection with the shooting.

No names related to the incident or charges have been released.

Louisville police also did not provide an exact number of how many people were injured. WCBI is told it could be as many as three.

Winston County deputies, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Philadelphia police are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

More details could be released this afternoon, June 18.

