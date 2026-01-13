Shooting in Tupelo leaves one person injured

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A high-tech camera system helps Tupelo Police made an arrest in a shooting that injured one person.

Police were alerted to the shooting when a victim came into North Mississippi Medical Center with a serious gunshot wound.

They were able to find out that the shooting happened on Kirksey Circle.

Detectives were able to access surveillance video, and were able to use the department’s Real-Time Command Center to review footage from integrated camera systems, including some operated by the Tupelo Housing Authority.

With the high-tech help, they were able to identify Malik Huddleston as a suspect.

He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Huddleston has been ordered to be held without bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.