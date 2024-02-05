Shooting incident claims lives of two Kosciusko teens

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Kosciusko teenagers died after a shooting incident inside a home, according to Breezy News.

Kosciusko police arrived at a home on South East Street for a report of a shooting.

Law enforcement told Breezy News that it appeared that the two teens shot each other.

Fifteen-year-old Christne Tolliver was transported by EMS to Baptist Attala where he was pronounced dead by Attala County Coroner, Sam Bell. Eighteen-year-old Victor Nolden was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known at this time what caused the shooting.

