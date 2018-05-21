Shooting lands one man in the hospital, another in jail

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family dispute regarding an electric bill leads to gunfire in Monroe County.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says Edward Glenn Buchanan, Jr. 40, is accused of shooting his nephew in the shoulder at a home on Meredith Drive around 7:30 Monday morning.

The two men were allegedly arguing about an electric bill when Cantrell says the two pulled weapons and shot at each other.

Cantrell says anywhere from 18 to 20 shots were fired and that a vehicle outside was damaged in the crossfire.

Buchanan is facing charges with Shooting in an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Malicious Mischief.

The victim is being treated at NMMC and is expected to be okay.