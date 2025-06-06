Shooting on Wednesday sends man to the hospital in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting on Wednesday evening sent a West Point man to the hospital.

West Point Police were called to the Calhoun Street area around 7 pm on Wednesday, June 4, for a possible shooting victim.

When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

He was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle for treatment.

Officers spoke to witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene, including possible video evidence.

They have identified and questioned a person of interest in the case.

West Point Assistant Chief Michael Edwards said the public’s help is important in investigating cases like this.

