Shooting outside Vicksburg venue leaves 4 injured

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, Vicksburg police are investigating after four people were injured during a shooting.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot adjacent to the Seren Venue on Drummond Street just before 8:00 p.m. on June 28, 2026.

Police said they responded to a call about a large fight involving multiple people following an event at the venue. When officers were responding, they received additional calls that shots had been fired and that multiple people were injured.

According to investigators, witnesses said one gunshot victim had been transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle by the time officers had arrived. During the investigation, officers determined that four people were shot.

Police said Adrianna Butler, Kamry Parker, and Jarria Andrews suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. They said Michael Rader sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for further medical treatment.

Investigators said several vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

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