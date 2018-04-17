Shooting suspect identified in Columbus drive-by investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators release the name of the man charged in last night’s shooting in east Columbus.

Deontry Thompkins, 20, is facing three counts of Aggravated Assault.

Thompkins is expected to appear before a judge to have his bond set.

A second person of interest was questioned and released.

The shooting happened on Deerfield Drive.

Police believe all three victims were there at the time of the gunfire.

All three have since been treated and released from the hospital.

Thompkins was arrested about a mile away from the scene.

Investigators believe everyone involved knows each other.

A gun has been recovered.