Shooting Suspect & Victim Go To Jail

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s not often a shooting suspect and the victim both end up in jail, but it happened after an apartment complex shootout in Lowndes County this weekend.

Now, Bennie Harris, 24, is charged with aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the victim, Edwin Williams is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams was out on parole at the time of the shooting.

Investigators say the shooting happened early Saturday morning at 169 Applewood Drive.

Deputies believe Harris and Williams got into an argument.

When Williams went to leave, shots were fired and he was hit in the thigh.

Williams returned fire but no one was struck.

The stolen gun was from Starkville.

Williams was treated and released from the hospital.