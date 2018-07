TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tishomingo County deputies arrest an alleged shoplifter, and turn up some serious narcotics during a pat-down.

Randy James, 59, faces Felony Possession charges for Methamphetamine and Percocet.

The alleged shoplifting incident happened at the Tishomingo One Stop on Saturday. James was arrested and all items returned by deputies.

Bond is set at $25,000.