COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Almost a month after the crime was reported, a suspected shoplifter turns herself in.

Jerrilani Avinash Gray, 32, is accused of stealing a couple of laptops from the Office Depot on Old Aberdeen Road in Columbus.

Police say surveillance footage shows another person was involved in the alleged incident.

No other arrest has been made.

Gray turned herself in on a Grand Larceny charge Tuesday and is awaiting a set bond.