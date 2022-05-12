Shopping Center in Starkville is estimated to open in September

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Get ready to shop until you drop.

A new shopping center is under construction on Highway 12 in Starkville.

If you’ve been driving through Starkville, you have probably noticed the construction on Highway 12.

“It’s called triangle crossing and we refer to it as power centers and it’s going to have tenants such as marshals, Ulta, 5 below, rack room shoes, pet smart, and Aldi,” said Castleberry.

Mark Castleberry of Castle Properties is excited to bring these retailers to Starkville.

And there will even be a new place to eat.

“We got a restaurant but we just can’t talk about them yet and we are very excited about it,” said Castleberry.

Castleberry says his goal is to encourage Starkville residents to spend their money in town and even welcome folks from neighboring cities.

“On several areas, I think it will keep many people in Starkville opposed to going to other areas and going to other markets to do retail. and what we see in retail versus amazon and online ordering if you have it close enough and have good inventory and good experience people would rather shop in a store,” said Castleberry.

And it’s in a prime spot.

“This area with of course Walmart, Kroger, and lowes to one side and the university on the other side and we have a traffic light. it just turned into a great location,” said Castleberry.

Starkville residents are sharing Castleberry’s excitement.

“I think it’s a great idea and I think it will draw more of a student population and it will be a good thing for all the people who already live here,” said Eric Paige.

“I’m excited that we don’t have to drive to Tuscaloosa or Columbus to go shop anymore because we always take trips there a shop,” said Alex Williams.

And some people already know the first place they plan to spend their money.

“I would say the Ulta because every time I run out of makeup I have to order it on amazon so it’s going to be really convenient and I can just go to the store and get it,” said Victoria Klauser.

Marshals, Ulta, 5 below, Rack Room Shoes, and pet smart plan to open in September

Aldi should open in October.