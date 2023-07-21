Shopping for school supplies may be a little extra this year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Several schools in our area are less than a week away from classes starting back. This means it’s time to get supplies to start off the school year.

Most schools have a list of what students will need, but how much will that cost this year?

According to the National Retail Federation, back-to-school spending is expected to reach up to $41.5 which is up from $36.9 billion last year.

Back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion, about $20 billion more than last year’s record.

Some schools like Starkville Oktibbeha School District have separate lists for each grade level.

For those who want to wait to get their school supplies a little cheaper, Tax-Free Weekend is next weekend for the Magnolia State.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter