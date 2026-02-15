Shops offer last minute Valentine’s gifts

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) — Love is in the air as many celebrate the ones they love this Valentine’s Day.

For those last-minute gifts, shops like Noweta’s in Columbus held extended hours to ensure people had an opportunity to get a gift for their special Valentine.

Dustin Pounders, owner of Noweta’s, says it’s been a successful Valentine’s Day for them.

“Friday and Saturday total, we probably saw somewhere around 200 to 250 orders. So, we were very, very busy. Plus, people were in and out of the shop all day long. It’s been really busy, but it’s been a really successful Valentine’s Day for us.”

Noweta’s was down to its last few red roses Saturday, selling out of the fan favorite. Pounders says roses in some form and color, are their biggest sellers.

“Most of the time it’s roses or some variation of roses. Mostly red roses, but reds, pinks and whites. Every time — not every time but most of the time — it’s those,” he said.

For those who aren’t fans of flowers, Noweta’s also offered specialty items made by one of the workers.

“We have chocolate covered strawberries, we have some specialty cookies that she also makes and then we have gift baskets, teddy bears, things like that,” Pounders says.

Valentine’s Day is the biggest day of the year for Noweta’s. And they even extended their hours Saturday to ensure that people were able to come in and get those last-minute gifts.

“It is absolutely our biggest holiday here. There’s nothing that were comes close. The second highest is gonna be Mother’s Day,” Pounders said.

