Shortages of children’s pain relief medicine are being felt locally

WEST POINT, Ms (WCBI) – Spikes in RSV, Flu, and COVID cases are contributing to nationwide shortages of children’s pain relief medicine.

Those shortages are even being felt in the Golden Triangle.

Many pharmacies are also running out of liquid antibiotics that would treat upper respiratory infections.

Having a sick child is bad enough,

but not being able to find the medicine they need to get better can be scary.

Pharmacist Erica Turnipseed talked to me about how the medicine shortage is affecting her team in West Point.

” We know what to treat with but we don’t have the resources or drugs to treat with, so it’s pretty frustrating. I’ve never seen shortages this severe and last this long,” said Turnipseed.

Turnipseed has been a Pharmacist at Point City Drugs in West Point since they opened 9 years ago.

She says that she has never seen a shortage of medicine like this, even during COVID.

Point City drugs are seeing a severe shortage of liquid antibiotics Amoxicillin and Cephalexin.

What is usually an overflowing shelf is left bare because she can now only receive two bottles at a time.

She says they are also seeing dwindling numbers of over-the-counter medicines.

” We also have seen shortages of liquid ibuprofen and Tylenol which is kind of scary. We’ve had to limit some purchases on those with families. Families are wanting to get one bottle for each child we are trying to get just one large bottle and have everyone share, ” said Turnipseed.

Point City Drugs has a close relationship with the West Point Pediatric clinic.

and that the two are working closely together to combat this issue.

” We do have a good relationship with the pediatric clinic next door so sometimes they even call in the morning and say what do you guys have in stock and we will say we’ve got this drug and this drug and they will say okay. We are both trying to help each other out and get the patients what they need, ” said Turnipseed.

While the pharmacy is receiving medicine she says that suppliers are doubling the price of some medicines.

They plan to weather the shortages for the short term.

” We’ve got some suppliers saying that it will be mid to late February, we have some that say January before they get the medications in. I hope it’s not that long. If it is we will just do the best we can with what we have,” said Turnipseed.

Turnipseed says that her pharmacy has even compounded medicine to make alternatives for children if needed

.

She says they have even tried to show younger patients how to swallow pill capsules so that they can get the medicine

