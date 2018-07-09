Shot fired during foot pursuit in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man turns himself in after a gun fires during a foot pursuit over the weekend.

Aberdeen Police say Kevin Lashawn McMillian, 40, came up on a checkpoint police set up Saturday on South Thayer.

Police smelled what they thought was marijuana. During a pat down McMillian had laid a gun on the car.

Assistant Police Chief Quinell Shumpert says when officers reached for the gun, McMillian grabbed it and took off running.

As officers went after him police say a shot was fired.

McMillian is charged with Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Bond is set at $75,000.