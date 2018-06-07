Shots fired into car with toddler inside, arrest made

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is accused of shooting into a vehicle that had a 1 1/2-year-old child inside.

Now, Walter James Lee, 77, is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Deputies were called to East Railroad Drive for a disturbance with a weapon call, Wednesday evening.

The alleged victim, Jerry Lee Lewis, 48, says Lee came out of own house with a gun and fired at the vehicle from his porch.

Three people were inside that vehicle.

Lee left the scene and later turned himself into the sheriff’s department.

Investigators say the two men have had prior disagreements.

The child did have a small scratch on its forehead and glass was found in her hair.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Lee remains in jail.