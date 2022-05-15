Shots fired, one man injured in Columbus shooting

Gunfire rang out on the corner of Brook and Read Drive around 1:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- One person is in the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Columbus.

A homeowners car was hit by a bullet.

Chief Fred Shelton said the investigation is still in the early stages. Officers are trying to find the suspect at this time.

WCBI will release more information as it becomes available.