Showers and a few thunderstorms likely heading into Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The chance for rain showers and a few thunderstorms continues overnight and into our Sunday. Things dry out Monday and Tuesday before rain chances return for the middle of the week. Temperatures return to the 70s for the rest of the week!

TONIGHT – A few scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours and into our Sunday. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s tonight.

SUNDAY – We have another mild and rainy day in store for our Sunday with showers and scattered thunderstorms continuing throughout the day. Temperatures stay fairly cool with highs in the mid 50s. A few thunderstorms continue overnight Sunday and into the predawn hours Monday morning with temperatures falling into the low 40s.

THIS WEEK – A few showers possible for early Monday morning before quickly clearing out of the area by mid morning. Clear conditions return for Monday afternoon and continue Tuesday before our next rain chance comes by Wednesday.