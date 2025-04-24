Showers and storms continue the next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unsettled weather will continue for the next several days before decreasing Sunday into Monday. Highs will be back in the 80s this weekend.

THURSDAY: Grab the boots once again, another day of rain! Cloud coverage, showers, and storms will continue into the evening hours but most will stay below severe levels. Rain coverage will still be scattered with highs reaching the upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lows will drop into the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky overhead and lingering showers.

FRIDAY: More rain… Heavy clouds will hold with chances of scattered showers and storms continuing. A moment of heavy downpour is possible. Highs will reach the lows 80s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will begin to warm up with highs starting in the low 80s and making their way to the middle 80s. Overnight, lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances start to decrease Sunday into next week.

Addison Polk

WCBI Weather