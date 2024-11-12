Showers and storms on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An approaching front will be the driving force of showers and storms for the middle of the week. Temperatures will also be taking a slight step back, into the 60s!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild conditions for the early part of the evening. As the night goes on, temperatures will continue to drop into the middle to upper 50s. Extra moisture and cloud coverage will quickly be filling in overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Light showers are possible to start our morning. Get the rain gear ready! Showers and storms will be moving across the state through the afternoon and evening, as the cold front moves East. Some showers could become heavy and rolling thunder is likely. Any severe threats look to stay along I-20 and South, but always stay weather aware just in case.

THURSDAY: Lingering showers may be possible throughout the morning. Though clearing is expecting throughout the rest of the day. High temps will be in the upper 60s, with lows in the low to middle 40s! Sounds like Fall is here for a visit.