Showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday night ahead of our next cold front.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonal with lows in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper-80s. A few isolated showers will be possible after 3pm. Chance of rain: 20%.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds. Overnight lows in the low-60s. Chance of rain: 60%.

THIS WEEKEND: Northerly flow will deliver our coolest air of the season once the front moves through late Friday night. Saturday and Sunday’s highs will be in the low-70s with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s across the region!

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will moderate as we move through the week. Expect highs in the low-70s Monday, but they’ll top out in the upper-70s by Thursday ahead of our next cold front.