Showers and thunderstorms arrive tomorrow then an arctic blast Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We warmed back into the middle-to-upper 50s across the region today with a mostly sunny sky.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and seasonable with lows in the low-40s. South wind around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms possible after 3pm. Afternoon highs in the mid-60s. South wind 5-10 mph, gusting to over 20 mph. Chance of rain: 60%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers and thunderstorms until 3am. Some storms may be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. Lows in the low-30s. South wind 5-10 mph becoming north after 3am. Chance of rain: 100%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Once our cold front exits the region Wednesday night, colder air will filter into the region. High temperatures will struggle to get above 40 degrees Thursday and Friday.