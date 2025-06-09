Showers and Thunderstorms Continue into the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Storms continue into the work week with a level 2 (slight risk) on Monday. There is a potential for severe storms tomorrow with the main threat being gusty wind and hail. The remainder of the week after Monday looks to be wet with a severe threat not in sight.

SUNDAY NIGHT – Lows will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. A chance of a showers is possible as we head into the overnight hours.

MONDAY – Make sure to grab that rain jacket! Another round of severe storms is possible with a level 2 – SLIGHT RISK. Most of the thunderstorms will be in our coverage area starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon hours. The main threat is gusty winds and hail. Stay weather aware! Highs will be in the low 80s before dropping into the mid 60s overnight.

MID-WEEK – Chances of rain and storms will remain as we head into mid-week with highs in the 80s before climbing into the 90s by Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the mid 60s to 70s.